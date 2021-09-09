Delhi Hospital Levies ₹1.8 Cr Bill On COVID Patient; MP Manish Tewari Seeks Action

In a bizarre fold of events, on September 8, Congress MP Manish Tewari wrote to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to seek an explanation from Max Hospital in Delhi after it charged a COVID patient ₹1.8 crore for a four-month stay. On the other hand, the renowned hospital contended that the case was highly challenging, given the patient was Type-2 diabetic, hypertensive and developed multiple complications such as gall bladder infection and deteriorating brain function.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Tewari urged Max healthcare entity to justify the costs imposed. Further, Tewari called on CM Kejriwal-led Delhi government to set up an independent regulatory body for the health and pharmaceuticals industry.

He wrote, "Letter to the Union Ministry of Health, urging him to call for an explanation from Max Healthcare as to why a patient was charged 1.8 crores. Delhi Govt should do the same also to set up an independent regulator for Health & Pharmaceuticals industry"

Manish Tewari writes to Health Minister over exorbitant medical bill at the hospital

In the letter to Mansukh Mandviya, Tewari said that such a hefty bill, irrespective of the patients' ability to pay such an amount, "constitutes a crime against humanity".

"In a piece of a news item, it is mentioned that Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi has charged a patient Rs 1.8 crore rupees as a hospital bill for treating COVID induced complications. I would urge you (Union Health Minister) to immediately call for an explanation as to why and how did the hospital charge such an exorbitant sum of money from a patient irrespective of how unwell he or she might be," the open letter read.

Furthermore, Tewari advocated for flooring and 'seriously considering' passing a Bill in Parliament in order to set up an independent regulator whose remit would go across the public-private health sector.