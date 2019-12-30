Delhi Is Likely To Record The Coldest Day On December 30 In Last 119 Years: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Delhi is likely to record the coldest day on Monday in last 119 years for the month of December as day temperature till 4.30 pm today has been unusually following the coldest trend with Safdarjung at 4.30 pm has 9.4 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday, issued a 'red' warning for Delhi in view of the continuous cold wave condition in the region. The red warning indicates extreme weather conditions.

Rains are likely to pour in the capital city from Tuesday and its nearby areas including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The weather forecast agency has predicted that the severe weather conditions in Delhi are likely to continue till January 3.

Delhi reeling under intense cold waves

Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing "severe cold days" with the average minimum temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 14.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 15.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 13.5 degrees Celsius at Palam and 15.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. The mean temperature for December 2019 till Sunday was 19.07 degrees Celsius and it is "most likely to become second coldest December since 1901", behind 17.3 degrees Celsius in December 1997, the Indian Met Department (IMD) said.

A significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening under the influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level. Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

