Delhi LG Anil Baijal Resigns Citing Personal Reasons, Submits Resignation To President

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned from his position. He has cited personal reasons for taking this step. He has sent his resignation to the President, sources said.

His tenure lasted for more than five years. He took over office on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

A 1969 batch IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Baijal has served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also held key positions in other ministries.

He retired from service in 2006 as Secretary of the Urban Development Ministry. Following his retirement, he was associated with the planning and implementation of Rs 60,000 crore JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) by the UPA government.