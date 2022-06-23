Delhi LG Suspends Deputy Secretary In CM Office, 2 SDMs On Corruption Charges

In a development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three officials in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office over corruption charges. The Lt. Governor took action against the deputy secretary in the CM office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) over alleged corruption. According to officials in the L-G office, the cases pertain to corruption involving government land allegedly sold to private entities.

The lieutenant governor on Wednesday took action and ordered the suspension of officials including Prakash Chandra Thakur, deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office, Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain, and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma. According to an official statement, disciplinary proceedings were ordered against the officials. This comes only days after two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were suspended after the L-G found lapses in the construction of flats built for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Kalkaji Extension.

Further investigation in the matter is now underway as the police now look into the many transactions taking place in connection with the cases. The Delhi CM is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Delhi LG chairs review meeting on law and order

Earlier last week, Lt. Governor Saxena chaired a review meeting on the law and order situation in the national capital. During the meeting, he was briefed about the current scenario, crime data analysis, preventive measures, major challenges, reforms or initiatives undertaken and their impact by the Delhi Commissioner of Police. Following this, the L-G lauded the many steps taken by Delhi Police including integration of PCR at the Police Station level, initiatives for women’s safety, skill training through YUVA etc.

Speaking at the meeting, Delhi LG had emphasized ensuring timely investigation of the cases with a focus on the collection of scientific evidence to enhance the conviction rate and reinforce the deterrent effect of law. Stressing the importance of public outreach and community policing, the Lt. Governor emphasized the need to facilitate redressal of public grievances. The Lt. Governor further stressed soft skills improvement training for police personnel. The L-G further backed the strengthening of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation to enhance the satisfaction of police personnel as regards housing facilities.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI