Delhi Liquor Scam Case: ED Arrest Hyderabad-based Businessman Arun Pillai

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday nabbed Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai in connection with the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Pillai has been accused in the liquor police case and allegedly worked hand-in-hand with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's MLC daughter K Kavitha. Pillai reportedly had several meetings with the alleged 'South Group' at the time of liquor policy formulation and implementation along with the other accused persons in the scam.

According to sources, he was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following several hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. He might be produced before a Delhi court later on Tuesday, March 7, where the ED will seek his custody.

Pillai's arrest also comes after the ED arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal on March 2. According to sources, his questioning led to the arrest of Pillai in the liquor policy case.

ED makes 11th arrest in liquor policy case

Arun Pillai's arrest is the 11th arrest made by the ED in the liquor policy case. It's being said that ED after quizzing Dhal learnt that Pillai was representing the South Group, which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders that were allegedly used in the Goa elections.

In the chargesheet, the ED has also named K Kavitha accusing her of holding more than 60 per cent stake in a liquor company. She was questioned by the ED on December 11, 2022, at her residence in Hyderabad. In October 2022, the probe agency arrested Abhishek Boinpalli, director of Robin Distribution LLP and close aide of biz man Pillai.

Boinpalli's alleged shell company was used to transact commissions coming after the implementation of the liquor policy. He is also accused of sending the commission to Arun Pillai who used to route the same through a shell firm. Meanwhile, ED will also question Manish Sisodia today, March 7, in the Tihar jail.