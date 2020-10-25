Delhi Mall Installs Replica Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead Of Diwali To Cheer People

Pacific Mall in Delhi's Tagore Garden area on Saturday, October 24 installed a replica of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple to commemorate the courage and celebrate the spirit of victory of truth over evil, as Indians all over the country prepare for Diwali amid the pandemic. The replica took about 40 to 45 days to make and about 80 experts were employed to put up the unique decor, the manager of the mall, Lalit Rathod said.

"We try to decorate the mall in an elaborate manner every year. After discussions with the management and vendors, we decided to do something unique and different this year to spread festivities and cheer up our customers. About 80 experts worked on the replica and it took about 40 to 45 days to complete," Rathod told ANI.

Customers at the Mall react

The Customers at the mall also expressed joy after seeing the Ram Temple replica.

"I am amazed to see this. Seeing this replica of Ram Temple is like a dream. We have been fighting for this for 500 years. It was always our hope to see and pray at the Ram temple. I feel like I am looking at Lord Ram," said Murli Dharm, a visitor of the mall.

Parveen Mittal, another visitor at the mall said, "when we hear Lord Ram's name we are filled with joy. Seeing this has made us feel happy. We hope that others also experience the same joy."

Ram Mandir construction commences in Ayodhya

The foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya in August after the Supreme Court directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. The Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on 12 August revealed that all work related to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya had begun. It also informed that the construction of the temple was underway with engineers from IIT Madras, CBRI Roorkee along with L&T which was conducting soil tests at the site.

On August 5, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhumi Pujan for the long-yearned for Ram Mandir. While addressing the people the PM talked about the 'Ram Mandir dream' for which people have fought for centuries. PM Modi said that the Ram Mandir struggle was a result of the efforts of many generations. He added said that the Bhoomi Pujan was a 'symbol of the resolution of crores of people' loudly chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' - a soft deviation from the usual 'Jai Shri Ram'. The construction is expected to be completed in a span of 36-40 months.

#WATCH Delhi's Pacific Mall installs a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, ahead of #Diwali. 80 experts worked on the replica, it took 40-45 days for entire installation. Mall's manager Lalit Rathod says, "It's festive season, we wanted to bring positivity to make people feel good." pic.twitter.com/SPRxSKzO23 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

(With ANI inputs)