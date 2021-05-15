Delhi Man Carried Out Cremations Of Over 2000 People In A Month Amid COVID; Know His Story

With the increase in COVID-19 deaths as the second wave creates havoc in the country, the crematoriums are overburdened and workers are having to complete their tasks at hand round the clock. The last journey of the victims has become difficult as family members are not able to perform the last rites of their family members who succumb to COVID. Warriors like Jitendra Singh Shunty and Raja Hashmi along with their Shaheed Seva Dal Foundation have taken an initiative to preserve the last journey of the victims with dignity.

Since when Shaheed Seva Dal Foundation started working and till now how many bodies have arrived?

Jitendra Singh Shunty said, "When COVID came for the first time, our foundation cremated a total of 1306 bodies-- these numbers are between 6 to 7 months. But this time during the second wave, within a month we have already received more than 2200 bodies. This included bodies coming from the hospitals and around 30 to 40 bodies from the residential areas where people are isolated in their homes. Today only we brought approximately 20 dead bodies. If it happens at home, the people call the administration but they do not get any response and they approach our foundation. We go there with our teams, pack the body and sanitize the whole place and then bring it here in the ambulance and cremate them".

"We perform the cremation with full rituals as per their religion. We have received almost 600 bodies from home and we have reached a total number of 3500. Families are destroyed in Delhi due to the administration's negligence. When did the government know the second wave would come why no measures were taken to prevent it? Why quarantine centres were closed? What's happening in Delhi? People are not getting admission into Hospitals, there is no place for cremation. But our foundation is committed to the service and working day and night. My family members are COVID positive and quarantined at home. I have not gone home and seen my family for the last 21 days. My drivers and managers all are COVID positive but then also our 18 workers are continuously working 18 to 20 hours shift. We sleep in our cars", said Jitendra Singh Shunty

What is your message for people who are connecting the situation with religion?

Raja Hashmi said, "If we include religion into this matter it will be against humanity. Today we need humanity. I have learned this service from my guru Jitendra Singh Shunty that is to not live for any religion. It's not made by God but by Humans".

How to Contact Shaheed Seva Dal Foundation?

"If anyone in Delhi gets the information that somebody has died in isolation and no one is there to pack the body then I urge the people of Delhi to contact Jitendra Singh Shunty or Shaheed Seva Dal foundation on this number-- 8750674433. It will take approx an hour or two. We will reach the spot, sanitize & pack the body, then bring it here and cremate the body. We receive calls from people from foreign countries as well, we pack the ashes of their relatives and keep them in the locker", said Shunty.

