Delhi: Low-intensity IED Goes Off Near Israel Embassy, NSA Ajit Doval Briefed

Update at 19:30: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident. As per sources, Delhi Police Commissioner will be briefing top MHA officials on the blast.

Update at 18:58: An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi. Enhanced security measures have been put in place: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Update: The IED which caused the blast has been found in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House. NSA Ajit Doval has also been briefed regarding the incident.

With tensions mounting in the national capital, an explosion has been reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on Friday evening. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM on Friday evening. The explosion shattered the windscreens of several vehicles present in the vicinity. The local police and fire department has reached the area and no injuries have been reported. Consequently, security in the national capital has been beefed up while NSA Ajit Doval has also been briefed about the incident.

The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. 3 cars have been damaged and the forensic teams have suspected use of black powder. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hidden near the pavement.

