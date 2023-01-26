Delhi: Multi-layer Security Cover In Place For Republic Day Celebrations

A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said.

Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, entry is based on QR code given on passes. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system, the DCP said.

Police said an NSG-DRDO anti-drone team has been deployed.

Extra pickets have also been set up on the borders of the national capital and vehicles entering the city are being checked, according to the officials.

The anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, police said.

For the last two to three months, verifications drive are being carried out in hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, cinema halls, parking lots and bus terminals, a senior police official said.

Police as well as paramilitary personnel have been briefed about security protocols and procedures, the officials said.

Police said that patrolling is being carried out, while audio and visual messages through public announcement systems are being played in high footfall.

They said area dominance and police visibility has been enhanced in the city by regular group foot patrolling and intensive checking at pickets.

In the run up to Republic Day, the Delhi Police asked people through social media to alert them about any suspicious person, activity or article.

Tenant and servant verification has been done, police said, adding that surprise checks were being conducted at hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas.

The Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15.

According to the officials, anti-terror measures were intensified in coordination with other security agencies.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)