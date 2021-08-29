Delhi Police Arrest arms Supplier supplying To Khalistani Terrorists From Maharashtra

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an interstate arm supplier who had been selling arms to Khalistani terrorists and gangsters of NCR. The accused has been identified as Vikash Anand. 20 pistols and 50 live cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

DCP of Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said that Inspector Vivekanand Pathak and Kuldeep Singh Yadav recently busted an interstate arm running racket and had held two persons. The official said that recently, two arms suppliers Rajendra Singh Barnala and Bablu Singh were arrested by them from Rohini area.

The accused persons were subjected to sustained interrogation. Rajendra disclosed that he used to supply illegal firearms with his elder brother namely Narender Singh. He further disclosed that he used to supply illegal firearms to various persons in Haryana, Punjab, and to gangster Aman Sahu from Ranchi.

"On 25 August, when they were caught, they had to deliver a consignment to Vikash Anand. Using technical surveillance, Special Cell arrested Vikash from Jalgaon," said Sanjeev Yadav, DCP of Special Cell,

Vikash disclosed that he used to take supplies of illegal firearms from Rajendra and Nehang Singh, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, on the instruction of Aman Sahu, who is a known gangster from Jharkhand. He further disclosed that he used to communicate with Rajendra, Nehang Singh, and Aman Sahu through Whatsapp, Telegram and other apps regarding the firearms supply activities.

They have supplied arms to Khalistani terrorists and gangsters of NCR including Kala Jatheri.

(Image Credits: Republic World)