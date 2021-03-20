Delhi Police Busts Gang Helping Candidates Cheat To Clear Government Job Exams

Four members of a gang were arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday who were involved in assisting candidates in passing online exams for various government jobs by cheating in exchange for money. The police said that the information was received about some illegal practices at Om and Chander Associates Examination Centre in Delhi after which a team was deputed to burst the scam. It was an inter-state gang that used to charge a candidate Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for an exam, said Delhi Police.

Delhi Police busts 'gang' who helped candidates 'cheat'

The Delhi police caught one of the candidates red-handed at the examination centre who was using a mobile phone to clear the Forest Guard exam. Police briefed, "Secret information was developed that some illegal practices and illegal means are being practiced at Om and Chander Associates Examination Centre, Naraina Industrial Area, New Delhi in the ongoing examination for the post of Forest Guard. Thereafter, on March 4, 2021, a team conducted a raid at the examination centre and caught a candidate namely Rohit red-handed along with one mobile phone Samsung Galaxy (smartphone). Rohit was using the recovered mobile phone for solving his online paper."

Police arrests four members of the gang

The Delhi police is conducting further investigation and the case is registered under India Penal Code (IPC) sections 34, 201, 419 and 420. According to the Delhi police, "Upon the incriminating evidence retrieved, three other accused persons namely Vaishali, Love Kumar and Himanshu were also arrested from different places in Delhi and Haryana. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Vaishali is the ‘Kingpin’ of the nexus. She along with her boyfriend Anil Sharma, brother Love and other associates used to run a nexus dealing in Online Examinations for various government jobs."

Police noted, the gang used to run its operation in several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, mostly in rural areas, so that it can target unemployed youth who hope to work for the government in the future. "They usually manage the private examination centre employee’s to provide a mobile phone to their candidate sitting in the exam. Besides this, they also used to send their dummy candidate inside the examination centre with a mobile phone. The dummy candidate used to leak the examination through mobile phone to the ‘Kingpin’ through high tech applications, added Delhi police official."

(with inputs from ANI)