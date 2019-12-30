Delhi Police Issues Extensive Traffic Advisory As New Year Celebrations Approach

As the New Year approaches, Delhi Police has issued elaborate guidelines for the smooth flow of traffic throughout the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police has made extensive traffic arrangements covering the entire national capital where celebrations around the New Year are likely to be organized. Traffic restrictions will be imposed in the National Capital from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 till the conclusion of New Year celebrations in many areas which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles.

Special restrictions around CP

Several traffic precautions and restrictions have been announced in the vicinity of Connaught Place until the conclusion of New Year celebrations. The advisory mentions that no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. The advisory also says that limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis and unauthorisedly parked vehicles shall be towed away.

"No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road - DeenDayalUpadhaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place," said the advisory issued by the Delhi traffic police.

Other areas of precaution

Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area and Other areas. The Delhi Police has also announced that since this a time for extra caution in terms of security, special checkings would be conducted and strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

(with ANI inputs)