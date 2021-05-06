Delhi Police Launch Raids To Trace Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

Olympian Sushil Kumar is under the scanner of Delhi Police after he went missing on Thursday. He was one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium scuffle incident where a 23-year-old, Sagar Kumar, a former junior national champion lost his life on late Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Kumar had claimed that his wrestlers had nothing to do with the incident and unknown people created a ruckus.

They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jump into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident: Wrestler Sushil Kumar on an incident of brawl



Apart from deceased Sagar, few other wrestlers were injured and hospitalized for treatment. On Wednesday, the police had also arrested one person identified as 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana with double-barrel-loaded guns in the Chhatrasal Stadium firing case. Police also revealed that another accused, Sonu Mahal is a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi and was earlier arrested in a robbery and murder case.

"Several teams have been formed to trace out alleged persons including Sushil Kumar. We're probing the role of Sushil Kumar as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found", Addl. Dy Commissioner of Police-I, NW Delhi said to ANI.

Chhatrasal Stadium case

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium. When police reached the site on hearing sounds of firing, it was found that five cars were parked in the parking area of the stadium. Investigation has revealed that Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and few others were allegedly involved in the case. The police inspected five vehicles and a case was registered at PS Model Town. The crime scene was further tested by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini.

The information regarding the death of Sagar was received from Trauma Centre Civil Lines, Delhi.

"During the course of the investigation, information regarding the death of injured Sagar and injury to Sonu was received from Trauma Centre Civil Lines, Delhi. Several teams have been formed to trace out the alleged persons. Technical evidence relating to this incident have been obtained," said the police.

