Delhi Police To Extend Canine Squads Services; Dogs To Be Deployed In All Ranges

Delhi Police officials on Sunday, February 27, announced that the canine squad of the national capital’s police force will soon be assigned duty in all the ranges to do more tracking, detection and investigative work. To date, the canine squad has been given the responsibility of security checking at VIP routes, metros, markets, airports and railway stations. However, from now onwards their services will be extended in every domain and they will follow a rather disciplined routine.

The dog squad of the Delhi Police consists of 64 trained dogs, including German shepherds, Labradors, Belgian Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers. Forty-nine master canines are bomb detection specialists and 13 are tracking dogs. They will be dispatched to various police stations shortly to assist local officers with field inspections and investigations.

Delhi Police to deploy canine squad in all its branches

The dogs are well-trained and follow precise nutrition and regimen. They are trained in recovering stolen goods, detecting explosive devices, identifying drugs, and locating missing people. The dogs begin training at the age of six months and continue for three to six months.

The dogs are currently stationed at Model Town, Chanakyapuri, Kalyanpuri, Daryaganj, Sabzi Mandi, Maurya Enclave, RK Puram, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and Saket police stations in Delhi. They also march with their handlers in police parades such as Republic Day, Independence Day. In Meerut, the police had recruited 19 supervisors for personalised training of dogs in the canine squad.

(Image: ANI)