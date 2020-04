Republic accessed the 26-point questionnaire on Friday that was sent to Nizamuddin Markaz's chief Maulana Saad by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has sent another notice to Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat's chief Maulana Saad and six others in connection to its probe into a religious congregation that was held there earlier which has proved to be a "super spreader" of the deadly novel Coronavirus. Saad has gone missing since his last appearance on March 28 and a manhunt is on by the police.