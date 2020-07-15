Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Starts Free Ambulance Service For COVID Patients

In order to win the battle against the coronavirus situation in the National capital, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has started a free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients on Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji's Prakash Purab. The DSGMC has made arrangement for 12 ambulances that will be stationed in various parts of Delhi, President Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed the media.

READ | IIMC DG's appointment challenged in Delhi HC

The 12 ambulances are well equipped with all the facilities and the people who need the facility can get in touch with the nearby Gurudwara, Sirsa said.

"We will provide more ambulance in the coming days. The 12 ambulances available now are equipped with all the facilities. It will remain available till we win the battle against COVID-19. People in need can contact gurudwaras nearby. We have provided information on our social media handles. Drivers and ward boys will wear PPEs. Ambulances will be available 24x7 and it is free of cost," he added.

READ | Deputy CM, ministers undergo test after staff at Delhi's Nagaland House found COVID positive

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,446, authorities said. Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin. This is the fourth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday. The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,446 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,15,346.

READ | CBI arrests Delhi Police constable for accepting bribe

READ | Delhi: 2 held for staging fake car robberies to get insurance money

(With inputs from Agencies)