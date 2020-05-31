Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee Vows To Aid Poor Until They Get Back On Their Feet

Even as the lockdown restrictions imposed amid COVID-19 scare will be heavily relaxed from tomorrow, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday pledged to feed the needy until they get back on their feet.

The DSGMC took this vow as several NGOs and institutions which were providing food to the needy amid lockdown have decided to withdraw their services.

Coming to the rescue of poor, the Gurudwara committee announced that it will continue to serve the needy even after the lockdown, as they believe that people who were left in the lurch during the lockdown will take time to get back on their feet.

According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, DSGMC president, the gurudwara committee will take steps forward to take the responsibility and fill the vacuum caused by their withdrawal.

They will be starting Langar on Wheels movement by flagging-off 15 vehicles from Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib tomorrow 10 AM.

"Now we have stopped receiving food from various NGOs as unlock phase one has begun. We are now receiving messages from various organisations that they will now stop providing foods to us. Moreover, there were many organisations who were collecting food from us have and now they have said that they don't need our services anymore. However, we have decided to continue to serve people. We have deployed 15 vehicles from tomorrow onwards and these vehicles will be used to ensure that no one sleeps empty stomach in Delhi," Sirsa told Republic TV.

According to Sirsa, the Sikh organisation is committed to ensure that no one sleeps empty stomach in Delhi.

The DSGMC, ever since the phase-1 of the lockdown put in place to combat COVID-19, has been catering to the poor across the national capital.

From providing food to the needy to helping them acquire essential items to fight corona, the Sikh organisation has been on their toes in these difficult times. In these past two months, they have also aided migrant workers who were left in the lurch amid lockdown.

COVID cases in the national capital are about to reach the 20,000 mark. So far 19,844 cases have been reported. The death toll in Delhi stands at 473.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)