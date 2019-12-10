Delhi Nurses Hit Streets Demanding Minimum Wages From Kejriwal-led Government

On Tuesday, the United Nurses Association (UNA) carried out a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Secretariat demanding implementation of Delhi High Court's recommendation on minimum wages for nurses. "In July this year, Delhi High Court ruled in favour of the implementation of the expert committee's recommendation within three months. However, the Delhi government didn't do anything in this regard," said Rince Joseph, National Working President of UNA.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured us that he'll look into the matter in a meeting held at his residence. He also said that it is his government's responsibility to take care of the nurses who contribute so much to society," he added.

The women nurses also alleged that Kejriwal is just engaging in vote bank politics by releasing various women-centric schemes like installing street lights, making bus rides free for women, etc. Making bus rides free will do nothing for the female nurses who are just demanding basic minimum wages, stated the UNA President. "Kejriwal is not paying any heed to the demands of 'female nurses' at a time when he advocates for women safety and their upliftment," he added.

Kejriwal's free bus ride scheme

Delhi government's scheme of providing free rides for women in Delhi public buses began recently with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishing female residents on 'Bhai Dooj'. Women will be given pink tickets in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to avail the free-ride scheme. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia added that the pink tickets will ensure women's safety and increase their role in the national capital's economy. "Girls and women who had to drop out of schools and colleges because of high transportation cost don't need to sacrifice their education. They can now take buses to good schools and colleges which are away from their homes. Similarly, women whose offices are far need not worry about transportation cost," Kejriwal said.

