The Delhi government has permitted new car customers to receive their Registration Certificates (RCs) straight from auto dealers, a move that could benefit an estimated six lakh individuals every year. Vehicle owners will no longer be required to visit the Transportation Department. The programme is a continuation of the government's "Faceless Services" project, according to the government.

Sharing the information on Koo, the Delhi government wrote, "Good news for vehicle owners in Delhi! Now get your RCs instantly from the dealer at the time of buying the vehicle."

The project began in March and has already resulted in the issuance of 1.44 lakh RCs. According to reports, the first RC was given on March 17. Customers will not be charged an additional fee for printing RCs at the dealer location. Every year, over six lakh new vehicles are registered in Delhi.

On December 15, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rana Motors, Bhikaji Cama Place, to inspect the RC printing factory and hand over a new RC to a customer. Senior authorities were in attendance, including Transportation Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

The project was quickly expanded across Delhi, and by September, all self-registration dealers in the city had been given the authority to print RCs, according to a statement from the transport department. "We have simplified the delivery of public services in a way that no other state has. What used to take over a month would now be completed on the spot while purchasing a vehicle," during an inspection of an RC printing facility at a vehicle dealer's showroom in Bhikaji Cama Place, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated.

The owner's name is printed on the front of the new QR code-based smart cards for Registration Certificates, while the microchip and QR code are implanted on the back. This will allow users to link and validate their information on smart cards with the Vahan database in one place. The QR code is also being adopted across the country; its reader is readily available, and it will eliminate the need for any manual intervention.

There are 263 vendors in Delhi who offer the service of printing RCs on their premises. Buyers will no longer need to visit RTOs or wait months for their RCs thanks to the new RC printing method. The transport department's zonal deputy commissioners give the dealer points blank RCs with a unique holographic number. This will keep tampering and duplication at bay. The dealer will be responsible for data submission, verification, and approval of car registrations, and the authorisation and login credentials, as well as the e-sign facility, will all be based on Aadhaar.

Image: @DelhiGovtDigital_KooApp/ANI