Delhi YouTuber Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Trying To Make Pet Dog Fly Using Balloons

A Delhi-based YouTuber has been arrested for animal cruelty towards his pet dog. The YouTuber, Gaurav Sharma whose channel is named 'GauravZone' made his pet dog float in the air by tying helium balloons on its back. The video of Gaurav's actions was shared by him on his channel which led to a massive outrage online. The video shows Gaurav and few others in a park with his pet dog, Dollar. However, soon after the outrage, the 27-year-old YouTuber deleted the video and uploaded another one speaking about his actions.

Delhi YouTuber 'GauravZone' arrested for animal cruelty

The video shows the pet dog suspended in the air, while Gaurav is seen explaining and cheering along with his mother. In addition, he further lifted the dog by pulling up the strings attached to the helium balloons. Moreover, he also explains that if the dog starts running, it will fly. The video further shows that the dog actually starts floating away before the woman holds back.

In another part of the video that was shot in a residential area, Gaurav is seen demonstrating the same act. This time, the YouTuber is seen sitting on an SUV before he makes Dollar float. The pet dog is seen floating up to the second floor of the building before Gaurav stops.

Soon after this, 'GauravZone' channel owner was arrested after a complaint was registered against him and his mother in Malviya Nagar Police Station. The complaint was filed by members of the 'People for Animals Society'. It was revealed that the video was shot on May 21. An FIR was initially registered under section 188 IPC, Disaster Management Act and Section 11(1)(A) and Section 11(1)(D) Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act. Meanwhile, three days ago, GauravZone has uploaded another video where he apologises for his actions. In this video, he also revealed that he had taken all 'safety measures'.