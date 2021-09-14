Delhi's Environment Min Directs Depts To Formulate Plans To Check Pollution In City

Considering a probable escalation in the pollution level with the onset of October in the National Capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the government has directed concerned departments to formulate a 'winter action plan' by September 21. Gopal Rai, during a review meeting, directed officials of the Corporations of Delhi (MCDs), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department of India (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Authority (DSIIDC) to submit their plan of action to tackle pollution during the winter season.

Environment Minister Rai directs departments to plan to check pollution in city

Others like the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Department of Transport too were asked by the Delhi Environment Minister to tender their action plans to the Environment Department by September 21. Interacting with media persons, Minister Rai said, "10 focus points were identified last week for the prevention of pollution, and a joint meeting was held today with all the major agencies to work on them. Delhi government will prepare its action plan based on those submitted by these departments by September 21."

Delhi to prevent stubble burning during winters

"The charge of preparing an action plan to prevent burning of garbage has been given to the MCDs. Along with this, the 3 MCDs have also been asked to prepare an action plan for the hot spots of pollution," Rai added.

Spotlighted that smoke generated owing to stubble burning a serious concern of pollution in the National Capital, Rai stated that development department has given the responsibility for preparing a plan of action for the same. He added that construction agencies like all three MCD, NDMC and CPWD have been asked to prepare an action plan on 4 points for dust pollution, including suppression chemical procurement, and mechanical road sweeping. The management of the collected dust and special training for JE and AE and contractors are also a part of the 4-point plan. The Delhi Environment Minister also stated that the agencies have been asked to develop an alternative design for garbage burning in the city to overcome the cold in the winters.

