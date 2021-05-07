Delhi's Famous Khan Chacha Restaurant Raided Amid COVID-19; 96 Oxygen Concentrators Seized

Amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the police on Friday continued its crackdown on illegal hoarding of medical equipment and seized 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, a famous and age-old eatery in the Khan Market area of the capital. As per reports, the owner of the eatery is presently on the run.

#WATCH Delhi Police seizes 96 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant in Khan Market



The Delhi Police on getting a tip-off had raided the eatery and found 96 oxygen concentrators packed in brown cartons stacked inside. The owner of the eatery was allegedly hoarding oxygen concentrators and contacting the COVID-19 patients and their relatives, and selling them the oxygen concentrators at a higher place. The malpractice had been going on for a long time but came to light only on Friday when the Police raided the eatery. For now, the eatery has been sealed while the Police are making efforts to trace the owner and get more details on the entire episode.

This comes a day after the Delhi police seized 419 oxygen concentrators from a bar in the Lodhi Road area. From what is known, the Delhi Police officials during patrolling found the bar open in spite of the lockdown restrictions, and went on to search the premises. During the search, the oxygen concentrators were found and seized and the people present were taken into custody.

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, the demand for medical equipment has tremendously grown, and so has hoarding and black marketing. In the past couple of days, the Delhi Police has cracked down on many such hoarding and black marketing instance and has taken many into custody.

Earlier in the day, the Police seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators, along with 82 plastic pipes used in them, 3486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers,684 oximeters, and 10 nebulizers, and arrested two in the connection. The duo confessed to selling these life-saving equipment at higher rates.

