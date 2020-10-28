Delhi's 'Shyam Rasoi' Eatery Offers Complete Thali At Just Re.1 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A Delhi-based eatery has come to the rescue of many people who lost their livelihood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 'Shyam Rasoi' food stall near Shiv Mandir in Delhi's Nangloi area is serving lunch to thousands of people at the mere price of Re. 1. Not just the poor but people from all walks of life queue up outside the food stall between 11 am to 1 pm to eat their lunch for just Re.1.

The USP of this unique venture is that they offer a complete lunch thali at just Re. 1. Parvin Kumar Goyal, 51 years old who is running Shyam Rasoi for the last two months said "Daily we feed 1,000 to 1,100 people here and also provide parcel in nearby areas such as Inderlok, Sai Mandir, via three e-rickshaws. Altogether around 2,000 Delhiites eat here from Shyam ki Rasoi".

Goyal has six helpers at the eatery whom he pays Rs 300-400 depending on the sale. Additionally, locals and college students also come forward to help him in serving the people. Earlier the cost per thali was Rs 10 but for the last two months, it was reduced to Re1 one to attract more people, he told ANI.

READ | Education Ministry receives President's approval for inquiry against Delhi University VC: Sources

The area for the eatery is actually a vacant factory that has been provided for the cause by a local businessman, Ranjeet Singh. The dishes offered in the platter include rice, roti, soya pulao, paneer, soyabean, and halwa, and the menu changes every day, Goyal said. Morning tea is also served at the eatery for the same price. A proper floor sitting arrangement is also available for people inside the factory to eat.

READ | No death from dengue this year in Delhi, campaign a success: Jain

'It's open for donation'

Speaking about the funding for his noble initiative, Goyal said, "We do not take cash from anybody. It's open for donation and even through digital payment mode but we won't take cash. Many people from this area come here to eat regularly and we are happy". Additionally, the eatery gets donations from people, Goyal said. "...an old lady came and offered us ration, another day somebody gave us wheat, and thus we are running it for the last two months. People do help us via digital payment mode also. We have the capacity to run for seven more days. Also, I request all to help us with ration and continue this service."

Delhi: 'Shyam Rasoi', near Shiv Mandir in Nangloi is serving food to people at Re 1.



Praveen Goyal, owner says "People donate in kind & help financially. Earlier the cost of food was Rs 10, but we reduced it to Re 1 to attract more people. At least 1,000 ppl eat here each day." pic.twitter.com/QKJ3htAsQN — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

READ | Rishabh Pant preparing for Australia? Netizens mock Delhi star after another slow knock

READ | All-round Hyderabad outclass Delhi by 88 runs, keep Play-off hopes alive

(With ANI inputs)