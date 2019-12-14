Dense Fog Likely To Occur In Areas Of Bihar, Odisha, MP During Next 2-3 Days: IMD Reports

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that isolated areas in Bihar, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, and northeast India is likely to experience dense fog in the morning hours for the next 2-3 days.

"Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog in some pockets are very likely to occur over the plains of northwest India and dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, and northeast India during in morning hours during next 2-3 days," IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

READ | Delhi: Cold Wave Continues To Freeze The National Capital

IMD also added that due to the reduction in Western Disturbance, rains over northwest India are expected to decrease rapidly from Saturday. However, light showers are likely to occur over the western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, cold weather conditions are most likely to occur in isolated areas over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated areas over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. Temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4°C over northwest and central India during the next 2-3 days, and cold wave condition is likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region during the next 3 days.

READ | J&K: Incessant Rains And Cold Weather Affects People In Poonch

Weather conditions in parts of North India

The city of Jammu witnessed heavy rainfall and snowfall for the past three days. The snow has covered the far-flung areas of Poonch. As the hills witnessed snowfall, locals tried their best to keep themselves warm. People were seen lighting bonfire, carrying umbrellas in warm clothes.

Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar received fresh snowfall in the city on Friday. The Kashmir Valley woke up to a white mantle of snow as it received the third snowfall this season, causing the blockade of highways. The temperature dipped significantly as the cold waves intensified in several other parts of North India such as Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Friday cut off the valley from the rest of the country.

Intense cold weather conditions continued unabated in Himachal Pradesh with Lahaul-Spiti's Keylong recording the lowest minimum temperature on December 5 at minus 8.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

READ | Eight Districts In Himachal Pradesh Receive Fresh Snowfall

(With inputs from ANI)