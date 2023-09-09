Deputy IAF Chief Assesses LCA Mk1A Facilities: How Tejas Highlights Atmanirbharta

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Ashutosh Dixit, visited the LCA Mk I Twin Seater and Mk IA production facilities today in Bengaluru on September 9. The DCAS also interacted with Tejas and Aircraft Division officers, as well as floor-level technicians, said Hindustan aeronautics Limited offcials. HAL further added,"Atmanirbharta in defence is reflected with the strong push the LCA Mk IA has received."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire approximately 100 LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jets for over eight billion dollars, replacing the aging MiG-21 squadrons currently in service.According to HAL and the Ministry of Defence, 'Tejas will see an increased deployment along the frontline airbase' soon after the induction of the Mk1A variant in early 2024.

According to officials, "the IAF has decided to purchase 100 more of these highly capable Mk-1A fighter jets from HAL." Over the next 15 years, the IAF plans to operate 40 LCA Mk1, over 180 LCA Mk1A, and at least 120 LCA Mk-2 aircraft. That alone is a cumulative figure of 340 fighter jets. This would make Tejas the second-largest fleet ever operated in IAF, second only to the Bisons.The Mk1A , as per MoD, has enhanced avionics and radar, with over 65% indigenous components. Contracts for 83 Mk-1A aircraft were secured in 2021, and deliveries are set to commence by February 2024.

Also, during a comprehensive review, Air Chief VR Chaudhari praised the LCA as a 'flag bearer' of indigenization, emphasizing collaborative efforts. All current fighter variants have been delivered, and HAL assures timely delivery of contracted twin-seater Mk1 aircraft. The successful launch of the ASTRA indigenous Beyond Visual Range missile was a significant achievement, reducing dependency on imports, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Deputy Chief also took a sortie in the HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft. As per the Ministry of Defence, procurement is set to begin in 2025 to address trainer aircraft shortages. The purchases would be made at a cost of Rs 6828 crore. The aircraft currently has over 56% indigenous content, and it is projected that this percentage can be increased to 60% after mass production begins. This initiative not only addresses defense needs but also has the potential to boost the Indian aviation industry and create employment opportunities.