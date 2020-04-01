DGCA Permits Passenger Category Aircraft To Be Used For Cargo Operations; Lists Conditions

In a big development on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted permission for the passenger category aircraft to be used for cargo operations. This decision was taken after receiving requests from scheduled and non-scheduled operators in this regard. There has been a demand for transporting essential commodities and medical equipment in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conditions specified by DGCA

However, this permission is subject to conditions specified by the DGCA. For instance, requisite approval from Flight Standards and Airworthiness directorate must be sought. Dangerous items such as lithium batteries and oxygen canister will not be allowed on board. Moreover, cargo will be permitted only in the approved stowage locations such as closets and overhead stowage bins.

The cargo should neither interfere with the closing and latching of the compartment nor should it prevent impede an emergency evacuation. Additionally, cargo can be stored on or under the passenger seat only if the Standard Operating Procedure submitted by the operator is approved by the DGCA (Airworthiness). The SOP must include details about container size, weight limitations, securing cargo, communication between the flight deck and cabin and procedure for cleaning in case of spillage of any liquid.

Suspension of domestic and international flight operations

Domestic and international flight operations have been tremendously impacted since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus crisis. Initially, a week-long ban was imposed on international flights from March 22. Thereafter, it was declared that there would be no domestic operations from the midnight of March 24. These orders were superseded by the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a consequence, the DGCA has extended the suspension of domestic and international flight operations till April 14, 2020. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1637 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, out of which 133 have recovered while 38 individuals have passed away.

