DGCA Raps Airlines For Denying Boarding To Passengers; Warns Of Financial Penalties

The civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came down heavily on airlines for wrongly disallowing boarding for passengers with confirmed tickets on a flight, and also warned of strict action including financial penalties. The DGCA's move comes after the aviation regulator discovered that many passengers were unfairly denied boarding of flights in spite of presenting themselves under the required timeframe and with a confirmed flight ticket.

The DGCA said in a statement,

"It has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry."

According to sources quoted by PTI, airlines have been overbooking seats as COVID-19 cases are receding and when the total number of passengers are more than the seats, they are not allowed to board.

DGCA issues notices to erring airlines, warns to comply with CAR provisions

In response to the unfair treatment meted out to the passengers, the DGCA has also issued notices to the erring airlines and has warned them to comply with the provisions of the civil aviation regulations (CAR). Accordingly, if ever the airline denies entry to the passengers, they are duty-bound to provide them with the necessary facilities. The regulator stated that to address such a situation, the civil aviation regulation Section 3, Series M, Part IV states, "the facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights." The regular further said that airlines have to fulfil the minimum facilities and compensation in the event of denied boarding, flight delay or cancellation.

"The airlines are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the CAR at the earliest opportunity available, preferably at the airport if the passenger has reported on time. Any non-compliance of the provisions of the CAR will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations," it added.

According to a 2010 regulation, if the number of passengers are more than the number of seats in the flight, the airline must first ask the passengers to give up their seats in exchange of certain benefits.

Image: PTI