Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Japan Delegation, Seeks Investment In Energy, Steel Sectors

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan met Hiroshi Kajiyama, Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade, and Investments in New Delhi. The two leaders had multiple discussions highlighting the bond between the two nations and reiterating their commitment to further strengthening the interest in the steel sector. There were also talks of investments up to $160 billion by 2024.

READ: Steel Sector: Dharmendra Pradhan Asserts That India Has Become A Net Exporter Of Steel

Fruitful meeting with H.E. Mr. Hiroshi Kajiyama @kajiyamahiroshi, Japanese METI. We discussed on enhancing composite engagement in both energy and steel sector to further help elevate the multidimensional bilateral ties between India and Japan. pic.twitter.com/mkgBNaDb04 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 10, 2019

Happy to note that several leading Japanese steel companies have tied-up with Indian steel companies. I invited more of Japanese steel and energy companies to invest in India and leverage our huge growing market for a win-win situation for both countries. pic.twitter.com/CM4jJRXcjY — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 10, 2019

Strengthing ties

At the meeting, Pradhan said, "Japan and India are natural allies. Our bilateral relations have made great strides in recent years. It has become truly multi-dimensional. As Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas as well as Minister of Steel, I would like to propose composite engagement in both these sectors." He also made an investment pitch and said, "India is the hotspot for global growth. India jumped 67 ranks in just 3 years to take 63rd position in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2019. India is one of the most attractive investments and business destinations in the world.”

READ: Tata Steel Asks LGBTQ+ Employees To Declare Partners, Avail HR Benefits

Speaking about extensive co-operation in the steel sector, Minister Pradhan mentioned about Japan importing iron ore under a long term agreement and India importing high-grade steel from Japan. Pradhan expressed happiness at major Japanese steel companies investing in India through Joint Ventures (JVs) with Indian companies and invited more Japanese investments in the steel sector in India. He also talked about Steel Cluster Policy which will encourage setting up small high-grade steel manufacturing plants.

Also invited Japanese companies to participate in massive investments of $160 billion by 2024 in oil & gas exploration, refinery and setting up of natural gas infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/upavcUjFpU — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 10, 2019

READ: Goyal Meets Japanese Minister Of Economy, Trade, And Industry Kajiyama In New Delhi

Kajiyama expressed his keenness to upgrade the bilateral engagement in the steel sector, and in this regard appreciated the ongoing efforts to set up a structured and regular dialogue between the Ministry of Steel of India and METI of Japan.

READ: Pradhan Hopes Budget Will Signal Inclusion Of ATF, Natural Gas In GST