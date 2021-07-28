Last Updated:

Dholavira Gets UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag; Here's List Of All 40 Indian Sites

After UNESCO inscribed Dholavira on the World Heritage list, India’s total number of World Heritage sites has raised to 40. Here's a list of all 40 Indian sites

On Tuesday, July 27, UNESCO declared the ancient city of Dholavira, the southern center of the Harappan Civilization in India as a World Heritage Site. With this addition, India’s total number of World Heritage sites has raised to 40. Following the announcement, UNESCO had informed that Dholavira’s water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures set the ancient city apart from other cultural sites.

The UN cultural agency said in a statement, “The ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era)". 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share this information and wrote, "Absolutely delighted by this news. Dholavira was an important urban center and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture, and archaeology". 

Earlier, the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO had given India a new world heritage site in the form of the Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century.

The 40 World Heritage Sites in India

  1. Dholavira, Gujarat
  2. Ramappa Temple, Telangana
  3. Taj Mahal, Agra
  4. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh
  5. Hampi, Karnataka
  6. Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra
  7. Ellora Caves, Maharashtra
  8. Bodh Gaya, Bihar
  9. Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha
  10. Red Fort Complex, Delhi
  11. Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh
  12. Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu
  13. Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
  14. Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu
  15. Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
  16. Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi
  17. Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan
  18. Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh
  19. Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, Karnataka
  20. Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra
  21. Mountain Railways of India
  22. Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), Bihar
  23. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra
  24. Qutub Minar and its Monuments, New Delhi
  25. Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat
  26. Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh
  27. Hill Forts of Rajasthan
  28. Churches and Convents of Goa
  29. Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh
  30. Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam
  31. Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh
  32. Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat
  33. Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan
  34. Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand
  35. Western Ghats
  36. Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim
  37. Capitol Complex, Chandigarh
  38. The Historic City of Ahmedabad
  39. The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
  40. The Pink City - Jaipur

