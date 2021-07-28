Dholavira Gets UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag; Here's List Of All 40 Indian Sites

On Tuesday, July 27, UNESCO declared the ancient city of Dholavira, the southern center of the Harappan Civilization in India as a World Heritage Site. With this addition, India’s total number of World Heritage sites has raised to 40. Following the announcement, UNESCO had informed that Dholavira’s water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures set the ancient city apart from other cultural sites.

The UN cultural agency said in a statement, “The ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era)".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share this information and wrote, "Absolutely delighted by this news. Dholavira was an important urban center and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must-visit, especially for those interested in history, culture, and archaeology".

Earlier, the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO had given India a new world heritage site in the form of the Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana, which dates back to the 13th century.

The 40 World Heritage Sites in India

Dholavira, Gujarat Ramappa Temple, Telangana Taj Mahal, Agra Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh Hampi, Karnataka Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra Ellora Caves, Maharashtra Bodh Gaya, Bihar Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha Red Fort Complex, Delhi Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu Kaziranga Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal Humayun’s Tomb, New Delhi Jantar Mantar, Jaipur, Rajasthan Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, Karnataka Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra Mountain Railways of India Nalanda Mahavihara (Nalanda University), Bihar Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), Maharashtra Qutub Minar and its Monuments, New Delhi Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh Hill Forts of Rajasthan Churches and Convents of Goa Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh Manas Wild Life Sanctuary, Assam Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh Rani Ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat Keoladeo National Park, Bharatpur, Rajasthan Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand Western Ghats Kanchenjunga National Park, Sikkim Capitol Complex, Chandigarh The Historic City of Ahmedabad The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai The Pink City - Jaipur

(Image credit: TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI)