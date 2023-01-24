'Disclose Huawei Links': Mahesh Jethmalani Corners Jairam Ramesh On Alleged China Links

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and BJP Member of Parliament on Tuesday tore into Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh as he exposed the latter's China connection. He questioned the leader for advocating the Chinese company 'Huawei’ which has been blocked by several countries as it posed a security threat.

Mahesh Jethmalani questions Jairam Ramesh on China links

Mahesh Jethmalani took to Twitter and lambasted Jairam Ramesh for constantly attacking the Central government and questioning its stand on China when it comes to border clashes. He asked the Congress leader to disclose his China links as he is the one who has been lobbying for Chinese telecom company Huawei’s activities in India since 2005. A company which has been a threat to national security.

Since 2005 #JairamRamesh has been lobbying for Chinese telecom co Huawei’s activities in India (see below excerpts from his book) Huawei has been banned in several countries as a security threat. Jairam now questions GOIs China stand. It behoves him to disclose his Huawei links. pic.twitter.com/H72w0UQRAB — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) January 24, 2023

'There's much more...': Mahesh Jethmalani tells Republic on Jairam-China links

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Mahesh Jethmalani spoke about Jairam Ramesh's pro-China tilt and said that there is much more that needs to be revealed. "I believe there is much more to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the fact that Jairma Ramesh is spearheading it and I believe it raises eyebrows he himself has to answer a lot of questions".

On being asked about his statement that Jairam was lobbying for the Chinese company, the BJP MP said, "Starting from 2005, putting excerpts from his book why coming to India at that time and he was asking for an expansion of their activity which I find very strange. The Home Ministry under the UPA regime was objecting and restricting Huwaei's entry into the country on the grounds of security issues but he was ridiculing these objections of the ministries and the word he used in his book was paranoid. As far as from the earliest time that I was able to trace his links which was 2005 when he published his book, ever since then his association continued with China and Chinese companies".

It is pertinent to mention that Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei was banned by several countries like the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden as numerous countries alleged that the company's products purposely contained security holes that China's government could use for spying purposes. Also, some countries alleged that this company stole intellectual property from foreign technology companies.

Congress has always been under the lens of its relationship with China. In 2008, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi signed an MoU with the Communist Party of China. As per the reports, questions were raised on the agreement as it was said the signed MoU could have been well beyond nation-to-nation lines focusing on the personal growth of the two parties.