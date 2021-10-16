Disney+ Hotstar To Stream Warm-up Matches Of T20 World Cup

Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday said it will exclusively live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the main event matches, which are slated to start from October 17.

The warm-up fixtures amongst top eight teams will be played over two days, October 18 and 20, Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

Post warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24, it added.

