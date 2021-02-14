DK Shivakumar's Daughter Aishwarya Ties Knot With Amartya Hegde, Son Of Late CCD Founder

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya on Sunday tied the knot with Amarthya Hegde, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha. The marriage ceremony was held in Bengaluru.

The couple got engaged in November last year. Amartya Hegde is also the grandson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister SM Krishna. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, and many other leaders were present at their wedding.

Within hours, pictures from their Mehendi, Haldi, and other pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media.

The wedding ceremony of Congress leader DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya with Amartya Hegde- son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna, held in Bengaluru today pic.twitter.com/0faZr1uqDi — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

HAPPY MARRIED LIFE BEST WISHES ON THIS WONDERFUL JOURNEY, AS YOU BUILD YOUR NEW LIVES TOGETHER.💐💐💐#AmartyaHegde #Aishwarya pic.twitter.com/Ez8YWrIQBj — Pavan Naik.💖 (@its_pavanoffic) February 14, 2021

(With ANI inputs)