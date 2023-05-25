DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi To Boycott New Parliament Opening; Says 'Decorum Not Followed'

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader on Wednesday, May 24 slammed the BJP-led central government, saying that the required decorum was not being followed in the process of inaugurating the new Parliament building, adding that this is the reason for the boycott of the event by the opposition.

While talking to the agency, Kanimozhi said," It is not being done in the proper way. The decorum that should have been followed is not being followed, so that is why opposition parties have decided to boycott it."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing to inaugurate the Parliament building without President Droupadi Murmu, calling it an "insult to the country's highest constitutional post."

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Not getting the President to inaugurate the Parliament nor inviting her to the ceremony is an insult to the country’s highest constitutional post. Parliament is not made of bricks of ego but of constitutional values."

The Grand Old Party, along with 18 other opposition parties, has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution."

19 Oppn parties boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The 19 opposition parties who will boycott the inauguration are: Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated for May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country, including the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

On December 10, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for the new Parliament Building.

The current parliament building has the capacity for 543 Lok Sabha members and 250 Rajya Sabha members.

Plans have been established for a meeting of the 888 Lok Sabha members and the 384 Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament's newly-built structure, taking future needs into consideration. The Lok Sabha chamber will serve as the location for the joint session of both houses.