Domino's Data Breach In India: Jubliant FoodWorks Denies Financial Data Leak

Domino's data breach in India: Pizza firm owned by Jubilant FoodWorks has announced that no personal or banking information has been stolen by hackers

Image Credits: Pixabay/Twitter - @dominos_india

Domino's India, which is owned by Jubilant FoodWorks has apparently fallen victim to a massive data leak. Hackers have reportedly published crucial data on the dark web. The data contains details of lakhs of Domino's India customers and employees. As per reports, sensitive customer data like names, phone numbers, and credit card details have been accessed by hackers. 

Additionally, cybersecurity experts have also informed that hackers also leaked at least 18 crore orders received by the pizza chain. Overall, 13TB of data has been hacked. Alon Gal, an Israel based co-Founder of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock on Sunday tweeted that the hacker put up data of Domino's India for a sale of $550,000 (approx. Rs 4 crore) meant for a single buyer. 

Hackers claim to have stolen personal banking info of 10 lakh users 

Even so, Domino's India has clarified that the financial information of any customer was not leaked. In addition, they also stated that the breach has not affected any operations or business in any way. "Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter, and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident," the pizza delivery chain said in a statement.

