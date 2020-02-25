Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: On Day 2, US Prez-PM Modi To Hold High-level Talks

Ahead of US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to Delhi government school, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded his delight over her visit to the 'Happiness Class' in the national capital. Calling it a 'great day' for school teachers, students and the people of Delhi, the AAP leader said that Melania Trump would take back the 'message of happiness' from Delhi's government school. Kejriwal will

He said, "FLOTUS will attend 'Happiness Class' in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students, and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. I'm happy that she will take back the message of happiness from our school."

All roads leading to a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week have been repaired, an official said here on Saturday. According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome the first lady. The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that that the names of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been dropped off from the event, for which the Centre received backlash. As per news agency ANI, Delhi government sources claim both were to attend the program since the school comes under their administration but the Centre has reportedly dropped their names.

The AAP government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Earlier, an education department official of the Delhi government said that the aim of the class was to inculcate the skill of critical thinking and inquiry among the students. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values, and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) “professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”