Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: On Day 2, US Prez-PM Modi To Hold High-level Talks

Ahead of US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to Delhi government school, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded his delight over her visit to the 'Happiness Class' in the national capital. Calling it a 'great day' for school teachers, students and the people of Delhi, the AAP leader said that Melania Trump would take back the 'message of happiness' from Delhi's government school. Kejriwal will
He said, "FLOTUS will attend 'Happiness Class' in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students, and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. I'm happy that she will take back the message of happiness from our school."
All roads leading to a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week have been repaired, an official said here on Saturday. According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome the first lady. The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school.
Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that that the names of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been dropped off from the event, for which the Centre received backlash. As per news agency ANI, Delhi government sources claim both were to attend the program since the school comes under their administration but the Centre has reportedly dropped their names.
The AAP government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Earlier, an education department official of the Delhi government said that the aim of the class was to inculcate the skill of critical thinking and inquiry among the students. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values, and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) “professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”
A day after the US President Donald Trump and PM Modi heaped praises for one another before a huge crowd at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, the two world leaders will hold extensive talks on Tuesday to propel the bilateral ties between the two countries. On his day one, at the extravagant 'Namaste, Trump' event, the US President announced a $3B arms deal with India, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and strolled around the Taj Mahal with his family.
Donald Trump on Monday reflected India's concerns on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan as he spoke expanding bilateral military partnership and asserted that the US will always be "faithful and loyal friend" to the Indian people. "We love you. We love you, India, very much,” Trump said concluding his 27-minute speech.
From Ahmedabad, the Trumps flew to Agra and visited the Taj Mahal. They appreciated the grandeur of the Taj Mahal in the picturesque backdrop of setting sun before departing for Delhi. On the next leg of his tour, the two world leaders are expected to hold delegation-level talks at Delhi's Hyderabad House on Tuesday. The talks between Trump and Modi are likely to focus on topics ranging from geopolitical developments investment, trade, security, defense, counter-terrorism, H1B, energy, and regional issues, as per the officials of New Delhi and Washington.
Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi government school in South Moti Bagh where she will review the "Happiness Class" program implemented by the government of the capital city. After meeting kids, she is expected to attend 'Happiness Classes' started by the Delhi government. As a part of the program, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children
(With ANI inputs)