Double Check Based On Security Advisory: BCAS Clarifies On Passenger Checking At Airport

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) cited the security advisory issued on the basis of the threat perception, to the opposition raised by the passengers about the double metal-detector based checking at the airports, wherein an additional security checking is conducted of the passengers at the airports, by the private airlines staff after checking by aviation security.

Recently, several passengers showed resentment to the practice of how airlines are handling metal detector re-checking. They objected to the private airlines re-checking after being checked by the personnel of the Central Industry Security Force (CISF). Some air travellers had their reservations about the practice and expressed it on the internet, "at Delhi T-1, inexplicably frisking each passenger with a metal detector before you board the bus. Seems they don't trust the CISF Security Gate check. Unnecessary and does the airline even have this mandate?."

‘Double checking a part of security advisory’: BCAS

Pressing on the importance of the practice of having two layers of security check by the airline staff and the CISF, BCAS officials told ANI, "Security advisories are issued from time to time due to threat perception and the recent advisory on re-checking of passengers by airlines staffs is part of security advisory."

"The security agency has advised all private airline companies to conduct a portion of passengers re-checking of all passengers except for the North-Eastern (NE) and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) flight as for NE and J-K mandatory re-checking required," he added. It is the responsibility of the BCAS to maintain the security standard and measures of civil flights at international and domestic airports.

Foreign dignitaries visiting India to attend G20 meetings

Notably, India is currently hosting the presidency of the G20 bloc and many foreign dignitaries are visiting the country to take part in the meetings. India also holds the chairman of the Shanghai Corporation Organization (SCO) and will host a number of foreign dignitaries' meetings in which member countries will participate.

The SCO’s foreign ministerial meeting will be held in Goa on May 4 and 5, when Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will also visit India to participate in the gathering of the foreign ministers, officials informed on Thursday (April 20).

