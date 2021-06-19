DPIIT Secy Dr Mohapatra Passes Away; PM Modi, President Kovind & Other Leaders Pay Tribute

The Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra passed away on Saturday due to post COVID complications. Several Indian officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other officials offered their condolences. Mohapatra took over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019 and served as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

PM Modi shared his experience working with the late secretary and also wrote about his excellent work.

Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2021

President Kovind describes Dr Guruprasad as 'an outstanding bureaucrat' in his Twitter message.

Pained to learn about the untimely demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. An outstanding bureaucrat, his work ethics and dedication to public service will remain worthy of emulation. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 19, 2021

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu remembered Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra's services.

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT & former chairman of the Airports Authority of India.He was a distinguished civil servant who worked extensively in the power sector, industry & urban development. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 19, 2021

BJP President J P Nadda shared his 'deepest condolences to his family and friends'.

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. He was a visionary officer, with an impeccable track record. He will be remembered for his contribution.

I convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 19, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his thoughts and prayers for the deceased's family.

Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary was a very able and hardworking officer. His untimely demise is very saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2021

Ministry of Railways, Piyush Goyal expressed his sadness over the demise of Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT.



His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends.



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/JFwZJFDE1b — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 19, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr S. Jaishankar also shared their grievances.

Saddened to learn about the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. He will be always remembered for his extraordinary contribution towards the nation. Condolences to his family members. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 19, 2021

Deeply saddened at the passing away of my friend & colleague Sh Guruprasad Mohapatra Ji.

An outstanding civil servant. We first worked together when he headed @AAI_Official & were now associated in DPIIT.

Condolences to Anjali Ji & their children Diptiman & Jimutbaran.

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/GhkanbHQrB — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 19, 2021

"He worked closely with MEA on foreign economic relationships," wrote Foreign Minister on his Twitter account.

Grieved to learn of the passing away of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. He worked closely with MEA on foreign economic relationships. Also in shaping our Covid response. Deepest condolences to his family.

Om Shanti. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 19, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also consoled over the news of Mohaptra's passing away.

Distressed to know about the passing away of Odisha born IAS officer and Secretary, Govt of India, Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra. He is known for his administrative acumen while serving in various administrative capacities. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. #OmShanti — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 19, 2021

Apart from union ministers, tributes came pouring in from officials including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, and various others from around the nation for Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Dr Mohapatra's illustrious career involved tenures at various prestigious organisations

Secretary of Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

chairmanship of the Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Joint secretary in the Department of Commerce

Cadre 1986 batch IAS officer

Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat

Transport Commissioner and Commissioner, Commercial Taxes in Gujarat

Handled the position of Managing Director in several listed Public Sector Units in India

As a Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad, Mohapatra had developed several urban projects like the Sabarmati riverfront, BRTS, Kankaria lakefront and heritage promotion. He had also taken part in building economic relationships and improve the business environment for Japanese companies.