DRDO & IAF Test India-made Smart Anti-airfield Weapon, 'all Mission Objectives Achieved'

In a key development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out joint flight tests of indigenously-developed smart anti-airfield weapons in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on October 28 and November 3, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. As per the Ministry, in both the tests, the intended target was hit with high accuracy, it said.

As per the Ministry, the electro-optical configuration of the system is equipped with Imaging Infra-Red Seeker technology enhancing the precision strike capability of the weapon. The system is designed for a maximum range of 100 kilometers, and the newly adapted launcher ensures smooth release and ejection of the weapon. Also, with the advanced guidance and navigation algorithms, the software performed as per the mission requirements. The telemetry and tracking systems captured all mission events throughout the flight.

"All the mission objectives were achieved," the statement by the Ministry said.

Smart anti airfield weapon has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in coordination with other DRDO Laboratories and extensive support from IAF. Quality and design certification agencies have contributed significantly in its development and HAL, Bengaluru has carried out weapon integration with the aircraft.

On this success, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the synergistic efforts of DRDO, IAF, and the teams associated with the mission. Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy said the performance and reliability of the weapon have been proved. He congratulated teams of DRDO, IAF, and HAL.

