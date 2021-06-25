DRDO Successfully Test-fires Pinaka & 122mm Caliber Rockets Off Odisha's Coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired an extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system. The test was carried out at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on June 24 and 25. Twenty-five Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches.

#WATCH | DRDO successfully test fired the extended-range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on 24th and 25th June 2021 at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/6Qb0XN3VZD — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher

The enhanced range version of the Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 km. All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments including Telemetry, Radar, and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed by ITR & Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE). Some main features of the Pinaka rocket launcher are:

Neutralisation of enemy guns/rocket locations

Laying of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines at a short notice.

Total operational time optimised for shoot & scoot capability

Use of state-of-the-art technologies for improved combat performance

Cabin pressurisation for crew protection in addition to blast shields

Night vision devices for driver and crew

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. The development of the Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance.

Enhanced Range 122mm Caliber Rocket Test-fired

DRDO has successfully test-fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed 122mm Caliber Rocket from an MBRL system on June 25, 2021, at ITR Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Four enhanced range versions of 122mm rockets were test-fired with full instrumentation and they met the complete mission objectives. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km. This enhanced rocket system would replace the existing 122mm Grad rockets.

Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets and enhanced 122mm Caliber Rocket. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.

