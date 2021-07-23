DRDO Test Fires Akash-NG Missile In Balasore For The Second Time In Two Days

On July 23, Friday, India successfully test-fired indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG). This Surface to Air Missile defence system with a 30 km strike range was tested successfully for the second time in the past 2 days. The test-firing was done in Balasore, off the Odisha coast.

An Indian Air Force team witnessed the system performance test. The testing was done during inclement weather conditions, which further proved the weather durability of the weapon system. The performance of the missile system was validated through data captured by Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) put out a statement saying "New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile has been successfully flight tested today at 1145 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target which was successfully intercepted by the missile.” DRDO also posted a video of the test on their Twitter account. The statement added, "Today's flight test of Akash-NG has validated the functioning of complete weapon system consisting of the Missile with indigenously developed RF Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control & Communication system."

Akash-NG Missile system developed for Indian Air Force meant to endure extreme conditions with 30 km strike range

On Wednesday, July 21, the DRDO Twitter account had posted, "DRDO has successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) a Surface to Air Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha today 21st July 2021. The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data". Upon deployment, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Air Defence capability of the Indian Air Force. The trials also had Production agencies Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as participants. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, Indian Air Force and the industry for the successful test. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has also congratulated the team for the successful test. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) also congratulated DRDO for the successful test.

(IMAGE: DRDO_INDIA)