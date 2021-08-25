DRDO's Chaff Technology To Provide Safety Against Infra-red Threats To IAF Fighter Jets

The DRDO said on Wednesday, August 25, that its latest advanced chaff technology provides safety to the fighter jets of Indian Air Force. It also helps with passive jamming against infra-red and radar threats. With the help of the Pune-based facility of the DRDO, the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed advanced chaff material and chaff cartridges.

While talking to the press on Wednesday, the Director of Defence Lab in Jodhpur Ravindra Kumar said that the chaff is a critical defence technology that will be used to protect fighter aircrafts from hostile radar threats. He said, "In today's electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats. To ensure the survivability of aircraft, CounterMeasure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats.” He said the speciality of this technology is in the fact that a very minute amount of chaff material deployed in the air is used as a decoy to deflect enemy's missiles that ensures the safety of the fighter aircraft. Kumar said that the technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Defense Minister lauds the efforts by DRDO

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had congratulated the DRDO, IAF and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology. He said that the achievements of the DRDO were another step towards being 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in strategic defence technologies. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams that were associated with the successful development of this advanced technology, which will be utilised to strengthen the Indian Air Force.

With PTI inputs