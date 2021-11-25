DRDO's Indigenous Warning Systems To Be Procured By Spanish Firm As Part Of IAF Contract

In another milestone in the field of defence manufacturing, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed two indigenous warning systems Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning Systems (MAWS), which are to be procured by Airbus Defence and Space from India's Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the upcoming C295 aircraft programme of the central government.

This came under the contract signed between Airbus and BEL for manufacturing and supplying RWR and MAWS as a part of Airbus' commitments.

Lauding the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) for their efforts towards promoting India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and developing these under the Make in India scheme, the DRDO took to Twitter to inform about the same and provided further information about it.

DRDO said that the RWR system is capable of intercepting radio emissions of radar systems across the frequency bands followed by the Ultraviolet-based Missile Approach Warning System (UVMAWS), which helps in detecting incoming missile attacks and warning the pilots for taking necessary countermeasures.

"Ultra violet missile approach warning system is a small sized high performance system with low power consumption and less weight, suitable for helicopters and transport aircrafts", DRDO added.

Meanwhile, the RWR and UVMAWS will be soon given to the Indian Air Force further helping in strengthening their defence capabilities.

Indian government signs a contract with Airbus Defence and Space

Earlier in the month of September, the Indian government signed a ₹20,000 contract with Spain-based aircraft manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space for procuring 56 C-295 transport aircrafts and replacing the Avro-748 aircrafts of the Indian Air Force.

As a part of it, Airbus has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited and is working towards making the 'Make in India' dream of the central government a success.

Image: Pixabay/Twitter/RajnathSingh