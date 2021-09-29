Drone Federation Of India, BotLab jointly Host All-Indian Drone Light Show At IIT Delhi

The Drone Federation of India, in collaboration with BotLab Dynamics which is a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, hosted an all-Indian drone light show on Tuesday at the IIT Delhi in the presence of the Civil Aviation Secretary. For the drone performance, a cluster of 80 drones made indigenously took to the skies. The Drone Federation of India (DFI) took Twitter to announce that a cluster of 80 drones built by the BotLab Dynamics were flown last night to form some beautiful shapes. The DFI tweeted, “And the moment is here.”

And the moment is here 🛸



You're looking at a swarm of 80 indigenously built drones by BotLab Dynamics taking off, and forming incredible shapes tonight.#IndigenousDroneSwarmShow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2trRQeP5lj — Drone Federation of India (@dronefed) September 28, 2021

As per PTI, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement that the most prominent forms at the drone light display show were a DNA structure, cylindrical cone, Indian flag, as well as a 'Thank U' arrangement which was made to honour the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Pradeep Singh Kharola, who will retire at the end of September.

#WATCH | Formation of a 'cylindrical cone' as part of an all-Indian Drone Light Show organised by Drone Federation Of India in association with BotLab Dynamics, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qVJ9s6Uk4O — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

The federation posted a photograph of the 'showstopping formation' on Twitter and said, "And the showstopping formation of the evening is here!" While talking about the Indian flag formation the federation wrote on Twitter, "The Indian flag held up all high with all indigenously built drones. We are now ready to take over the Indian skies."

And the showstopping formation of the evening is here! 🛸



The Indian flag 🇮🇳, held up all high with all indigenously built drones - we are now ready to take over the Indian skies.#IndigenousDroneSwarmShow pic.twitter.com/ABPTEwjHk1 — Drone Federation of India (@dronefed) September 28, 2021

Central Government issued airspace map for flying drones

Meanwhile, recently the Central Government has issued India's airspace map for drone operations on September 24, Friday, only days after implementing the new liberalised Drone Rules, 2021. The map is available publicly on the DGCA's digital sky platform, as per a press statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The new drone rules will assist in a variety of aviation-related industries and are likely to help in building up the country's economy.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that the maps for the air space in which the drones will fly were released within 30 days of the new Drone Rules being implemented. The Civil Aviation Ministry issued drone airspace maps that include a variety of features. Firstly, it defines the yellow and red zones throughout the country. Individual guidelines have been assigned to each zone. Meanwhile, anybody wanting to fly a drone should check the most recent airspace map for changes in zone borders, which is publicly available on the digital sky platform and requires no logging.

On August 25, the Central Government issued the New Drone Rules which is also known as the liberalised Drone Rules 2021, accompanied by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for drones on September 15 and the Geospatial Data Guidelines on February 15. These legislative changes are likely to help the drone industry achieve super-normal growth.

(Image: ANI)