Drop Box To Be Placed In Every Panchayat To Receive Citizen Complaints: J&K L-G Murmu

To enable the citizens to register their complaints and grievances with the government, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to place a complaint box at very Panchayat across the Union Territory.

These directions were issued by the Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu while chairing the first meeting of the Administrative Council. The Administrative Council reviewed the functioning of public grievances mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir. Principal Secretary to Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring, and Grievances Department, Rohit Kansal made a detailed presentation explaining the process of registering and handling the grievances and complaints.

The Council was informed that grievances are received through different means including the post and can also be brought to the Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell by the person filing the complaint.

In addition, public outreach darbars are conducted twice a week by Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor where people have an opportunity to walk in and present their complaints/grievances. Deputy Commissioners also hold weekly public meetings, often at Tehsil and Block levels, where they are accompanied by a number of district officers to facilitate speedily and on-spot resolution of the grievances.

'Time taken for disposal should be monitored'- Lieutenant Governor

While reviewing the functioning of the Grievance Cell, the Lieutenant Governor directed that the disposal of grievances and in particular the time taken for disposal should be rigorously monitored.

He also directed that the Awaz-e-Awaam portal of Jammu and Kashmir Public Grievance Cell should include a mechanism for registering and monitoring grievances received during public outreach meetings by the Advisors. Lieutenant Governor directed that a Dashboard be prepared on the portal in order to monitor the disposal of grievances on a real-time basis. The Lieutenant Governor also directed that grievances received in Public Durbars should also be entered in the Awaz-e-Awam system.

The Administrative Council noted that the Grievance Cell has already received 82613 grievances from different sources, out of which 43420 have been escalated on the e-portal.

It was also noted that after the integration of CPGRAMS with Awaz-e-Awaam, the grievances received on CPGRAMS from across the Country will automatically get directed to Awaz-e-Awaam and in this way resolution of such grievances will also be expedited.

