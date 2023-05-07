Drugs Worth Rs 8.4 Lakh Seized In Maharashtra's Thane, 2 Arrested

Police have seized drugs worth Rs 8.40 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city and arrested a man and a woman in this connection, an official said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police on Saturday raided a room at a chawl (row tenement) in Retibunder area on Ghodbunder Road.

The police seized 105 grams of mephedrone (MD) powder, a synthetic stimulant, from the two persons and arrested them, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Jayant Bajbale told PTI. The accused have been identified as Marjahan Gudiya Tajuddiran Shaikh and Ali Asgar Hussain Badela, he said.

They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. The police were trying to find out from where the duo got the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it.