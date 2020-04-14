Duck Fakes Own Death Near A Dog, Netizens Call It 'award Winning Performance'

A video of a clever duck tricking a dog for a dead bird on the ground has amused the internet. In a 14 second clip shared by Indian Forest Officer Sunanta Nanda on the microblogging site Twitter, a motionless duck can be seen lying flat on the ground nearby some greenery all the while acting like it’s deceased. Despite a dog lurching in the vicinity, the persistent duck does not move. It, however, is seen making a very funny run for the hills towards the end of the video soon as it notices the dog leave. Viewed over 11.3k times, and liked by over 1.2k people, the video has sparked peals of laughter across the internet.

Acting is all about faking honestly😊

Duck acts as dead to escape the dog... pic.twitter.com/o4zc0W7eHt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

Award-winning performance

Calling it an award-winning performance, the internet users are left amused at the acting skills of the brown feathered bird. It can be seen in the video, that the duck was “faking its own death” in order to deter the danger. It flees shortly after the dog leaves the spot, who seemed convinced that the duck is perhaps lifeless.

Users swarmed the post with a slew of hilarious comments, rating the duck’s performance. Assuming it’s a trait of a woman, a user wrote, “She is acting better than most of the Bollywood actors.” “Going by the expressions of the dog. He might not have hurt the duck. He was quite chill “, wrote another describing the dog’s personality.” Duck deserves an award, wasted no time once Sheru left”, wrote a third, while several others hit laugh emoji on the video.

😍😍😍😍 — Rajat joshi (@rajatjoshi66) April 12, 2020

😁😁 — Roaming Raman- உங்கள் ரோரா🇮🇳 🚩 RoRa (@roamingraman) April 12, 2020

......and the oscar goes to....... — Ajesh (@Ajeshtcs) April 13, 2020

Wonderful ❣️❤️ — SIDDALINGESH (@SIDDALI17304762) April 12, 2020

Too good 👏👏 — SunS (@SundaramS) April 13, 2020

Very smart — Inder Gahlaut (@InderGahlaut) April 13, 2020

Fortune favours the smart...



It's fair enough to evade death by an act of disguise.. — Praveen Gulati (@PraveenGulati14) April 12, 2020

Whoa smart duck! — CherylGirl (CLBerry) (@will0dwi5p5) April 13, 2020

Peking Duck escaping responsibility#ChineseVirusCorona — Nirbhaibhang Nath Aghori (@vishnoor) April 13, 2020

Quack thinking! — Prasad Patil (@praspat) April 13, 2020

That was very smart of the duck! 👏 — Dinesh Bajaj (@DineshBajaj_) April 12, 2020

