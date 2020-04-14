The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Duck Fakes Own Death Near A Dog, Netizens Call It 'award Winning Performance'

General News

Despite a dog lurching in the vicinity, the persistent duck does not move. It, however, is seen making a very funny run for the hills towards the end.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Duck

A video of a clever duck tricking a dog for a dead bird on the ground has amused the internet. In a 14 second clip shared by Indian Forest Officer Sunanta Nanda on the microblogging site Twitter, a motionless duck can be seen lying flat on the ground nearby some greenery all the while acting like it’s deceased. Despite a dog lurching in the vicinity, the persistent duck does not move. It, however, is seen making a very funny run for the hills towards the end of the video soon as it notices the dog leave. Viewed over 11.3k times, and liked by over 1.2k people, the video has sparked peals of laughter across the internet. 

Award-winning performance

Calling it an award-winning performance, the internet users are left amused at the acting skills of the brown feathered bird. It can be seen in the video, that the duck was “faking its own death” in order to deter the danger. It flees shortly after the dog leaves the spot, who seemed convinced that the duck is perhaps lifeless.

Users swarmed the post with a slew of hilarious comments, rating the duck’s performance. Assuming it’s a trait of a woman, a user wrote, “She is acting better than most of the Bollywood actors.” “Going by the expressions of the dog. He might not have hurt the duck. He was quite chill “, wrote another describing the dog’s personality.” Duck deserves an award, wasted no time once Sheru left”, wrote a third, while several others hit laugh emoji on the video. 

Read: Antiviral Drug Remdesivir May Be Effective In Stopping Replication Of Coronavirus: ICMR

Read: 19 Coronavirus Patients Recover In Kerala, Only 3 Fresh Cases Reported

Read: 67 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In UP; Total Count Touches 550

Read: 16 New Coronavirus Cases In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total Rises To 80

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
WHO
WHO: COVID 10 TIMES DEADLIER
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL: 'SMART UPGRADE IN LOCKDOWN'
Shahid Afridi
SHAHID AFRIDI 'SHOCKED'
COVID-19
GANGA RAM STAFF TEST -VE
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES