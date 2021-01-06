Dzukou Valley Fire: Manipur CM Biren Singh Thanks IAF, NDRF Personnel For Assistance

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday thanked the Indian Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for their timely assistance in pacifying the Dzukou Valley wildfire. The Massive wildfire had erupted in the Dzukou valley, which lies at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.

Defence PRO (Shillong) Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh on Wednesday apprised that the Air Force has deployed its helicopters for multiple missions to assist the fire fighting operations in the valley. Over 3.3 Tonnes of fire fighting equipment and NDRF personnel were airlifted to Dzukou Valley on Wednesday and the fire fighting missions are said to continue tomorrow, according to Ratnakar Singh.

I really appreciate the quick and the timely response provided by the IAF for airlifting the NDRF personnel by helicopters to the Dzuko Valley to help douse the wildfire. Thank you all for extending all possible help to fight this wildfire. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 6, 2021

Dzukou valley wildfire

The fire broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland Kohima district on December 29 and crossed over to Manipur side compelling the Manipur Government to request the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire. The Manipur CM had also conducted an aerial survey of Dzukou valley in Senapati district where the wildfire had spread in the Manipur side. Even Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday made an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by the fire raging in the state's Dzukou range. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 1 assured of assistance to Biren Singh in containing the wildfire.

READ | Nagaland CM Makes Aerial Survey To Assess Damage Caused By Fire In Dzukou Range

READ | Manipur Govt Requests NDRF, Army To Help Extinguish Fire In Dzukou Range

The Dzukou valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its bio-diversity, which has been impacted now due to the fire breakout. The valley is well known for its natural environment, seasonal flowers and flora & fauna. There have been incidents of wildfire reported earlier as well. In 2006 a major fire wiped out a 20-km stretch of Southern Dzukou. Another devastating fire on November 2018 had also damaged a portion of the valley.

READ | Wildfire Breaks Out At Dzukou Valley At Nagaland-Manipur Border; IAF Joins Relief Efforts

READ | Dzukou Range Fire Under Control: Officials