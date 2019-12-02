The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar Meets Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf And Queen Silvia

General News

EAM Jaishankar met Swedish Royal couple on Monday morning, soon after their arrival in New Delhi; the King and Queen are on a five-day visit to India

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar met King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on Monday morning, soon after their arrival in New Delhi. The Royal Couple also met President Ram Nath Kovind, upon whose invitation they are in India.

READ | King, Queen Of Sweden Arrive In Delhi On Five-day India Visit

Swedish King and Queen's visit

This is the King's third visit to India and the couple will be in the country for five days till December 6. The King has previously visited India in 1993 and 2005. The couple will also be visiting Mumbai and Uttrakhand. The Royal Couple will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting with the MEA is will be on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The Swedish government's Foreign Affairs Minister, and Minister of Business, Industry, and Innovation will be representing the Swedish government. 

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that during the meeting, India reaffirmed the commitment to expand the ties between the two countries. The Royal couple also received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

READ | Swedish Business Community Has 'big Interest' In India: King Carl XVI Gustaf

The Royal Couple also visited the Raj Ghat and attended the wreath-laying ceremony. 

READ | Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

READ | Rajnath Singh And S Jaishankar To Lead Delegation At 2+2 Dialogue Between India & Japan

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG