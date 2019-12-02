EAM Dr. S Jaishankar Meets Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf And Queen Silvia

The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar met King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on Monday morning, soon after their arrival in New Delhi. The Royal Couple also met President Ram Nath Kovind, upon whose invitation they are in India.

🇮🇳-🇸🇪|Adding greater vigor to India-Sweden relations



HM King Carl XVI Gustaf & HM Queen Silvia arrived on a State visit to India. Adding greater momentum to exchanges at the highest-level, this visit marks the 4th such occasion b/w India-Sweden since 2015

Swedish King and Queen's visit

This is the King's third visit to India and the couple will be in the country for five days till December 6. The King has previously visited India in 1993 and 2005. The couple will also be visiting Mumbai and Uttrakhand. The Royal Couple will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting with the MEA is will be on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The Swedish government's Foreign Affairs Minister, and Minister of Business, Industry, and Innovation will be representing the Swedish government.

During a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Their Majesties were received by President Ram Nath Kovind & wife Ms Savita Kovind. His Majesty was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour & members of the Swedish delegation were introduced

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that during the meeting, India reaffirmed the commitment to expand the ties between the two countries. The Royal couple also received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi.

A ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Royal Couple also visited the Raj Ghat and attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

