EAM Jaishankar, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Strong Trade Ties Between India & Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, November 17, held a discussion with his Candanian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne about India-Canada's strong commercial and investment relationship and expressed confidence in further growth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The two leaders participated in the third India Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue during which they underscored how closely Ottawa and New Delhi are cooperating in global affairs.



Taking to Twitter Jaishankar wrote:

Delighted to participate in the third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue with my counterpart FM @FP_Champagne. Both of us expressed confidence in the further growth of our bilateral relationship. Underlined how closely India and Canada are cooperating in global affairs. pic.twitter.com/TjT8CWF5gL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, his Canadian counterpart also took to Twitter and hoped to realise full potential of India-Canada bilateral trade, biz ties.

Today, I participated in the 🇨🇦🇮🇳Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside @DrSJaishankar. We discussed our strong commercial & investment relationship, with record numbers in 2019 of more than $10B in bilateral trade.



We'll continue to work together to bring it to its full potential! pic.twitter.com/b1O2nZR7YJ — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) November 17, 2020

'World is counting on us'

On Monday, November 16, Jaishankar said that the world is counting on India to make COVID-19 vaccines affordable and accessible to all. While speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, the union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to the United Nations that India will help make COVID-19 vaccines accessible and affordable for all, adding the "world is counting on us to do so".

He further said, "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and affordable to all. And believe me, from the regular conversations I have had with so many counterparts, the world is counting on us to do so."

Jaishankar further stated that all countries must try and come out of the COVID-19 crisis with a stronger sense of cooperation, emphasizing this year's theme of Deccan Dialogue, 'Crisis and Cooperation: Imperative in the times of Pandemic'.

(With ANI inputs) (Image- Twitter/@ Dr. S. Jaishankar)