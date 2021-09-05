EAM Jaishankar Meets Indians In Denmark; Says 'Appreciate Image They Have Built Of India'

During the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to Denmark, the leader 'virtually' met with the Indian community in Copenhagen. EAM Jaishankar lauded the Indian diaspora for the 'image they have built of India'. Jaishankar, who arrived in Denmark for two days (September 4 and 5) after a visit to Croatia, was received by Queen Margrethe II. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Pleasure to meet the Indian community in Denmark, even if virtually. Appreciate the image they have built of India. Confident they will remain an effective bridge between our two countries. Our deepening relations are also a reflection of their contributions."

MEA Jaishankar in Denmark

EAM Jaishankar met with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and reviewed the progress of the joint working groups in various sectors. Emphasising the 'green strategic partnership,' EAM Jaishankar said that 'we also want to grow back greener'. According to EAM Jaishankar, over 200 Danish companies have been operating in India and the number is on a rise. In the meeting, both the countries discussed how bilateral cooperation can be enhanced. Importantly, one more working group has been added to the already 10 groups, informed the Foreign Ministry. In his address, the EAM hoped for Denmark's support of India. Taking to his Twitter, Jaishankar described the meeting with 'CEOs of Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber' as 'productive'.

"Productive discussions with CEOs of Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber representatives. They help to make our Green Strategic Partnership happen. Thank FM Jeppe Kofod for the initiative in bringing us together," EAM Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod also tweeted describing the enhancement between both the nations as 'excellent progress'.

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark

According to the ministry, Jaishankar was scheduled to visit Slovenia from September 2-3 and head to Croatia on September 3. The EAM was in Denmark on September 4-5, before returning to India. The ministry also informed that the minister will hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest. The leaders are also expected to discuss stands on the common issues they face.

(With inputs from ANI)